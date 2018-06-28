The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun says it will begin to impound vehicles without number plate across the state as part of efforts to enhance security.Mr Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander disclosed this at the 2nd Quarter Retreat of the Corps in Abeokuta on Thursday.The theme of the retreat is “Building Home Grown Operational Strategy Towards Fatality Reduction”.He observed that there were some vehicles which plied the roads in the state without number plates saying that the command had concluded plans to go tough on them.”Vehicles without plate numbers plying the roads are inimical to national security,” he said.He added that any vehicle owner arrested would immediately face prosecution.Oladele said that the FRSC was rejigging its operation in order to attain the year’s goal which is ” Actualisation 2018 Strategic Goal 2: Reduce RTC by 15 per cent and Reduce Fatality by 30 per cent”.He added that the retreat reviewed the performance of the agency in Ogun and proffered new strategies that could strengthen the operational efficiency of the corps in ensuring that crashes and fatalities are minimised.He appreciated the support of the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, in providing additional personnel and operational tools to the state command.“The corps being a data driven and performance based organisation, makes the retreat to afford the FRSC veritable means to re – examine internal processes, evaluate data, identify issues and improve on them.” The retreat will serve as a platform to energise officers with weak performance to improve, while also encouraging those with top performance to maintain momentum, ” he said.