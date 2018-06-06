Abdulmumin Jibrin, lawmaker representing Bebeji/Kiru constituency in Kano state, could be suspended from the house of representatives if found guilty of the fresh allegations against him.





The lawmaker has been accused of misrepresenting the lower legislative chamber regarding the ongoing rift between the national assembly and the executive arm of government.





A joint executive session of both chambers of the assembly met on Tuesday and urged the president to address some issues or face the invocation of the powers of the legislature.





Reacting to the resolutions passed, a group of lawmakers — parliamentary support group — led by Jibrin said the decisions reached at the end of the session were not endorsed by all the lawmakers.





“Almost all the members and senators that spoke at the executive session are of the PDP while members of the APC declined joining the discussion to avoid a rowdy confrontation as the entire session could easily pass for a PDP executive session,” the group had said in a statement signed by Jibrin.





At plenary on Wednesday, Sunday Karimi from Kogi state called the attention of the house to Jibrin’s statement, saying “there is need for him to be called to order because he is trying to turn the chambers upside down.”





“Jibrin said all our meeting yesterday was a PDP affair and members that spoke in that meeting were all PDP members. If you will speak to the press, you must say the truth,” Karimi said.





“I want this matter to be referred to the ethics committee for him to explain himself.”





Jibrin was not present at the plenary when the matter was raised.





Responding, Dogara decried a situation where lawmakers “would not be present and get a clear picture of what is happening”.





“That sitting was for all of us. Anyone that said it is for PDP should have come to raise a voice. I saw them sneaking it and out of here during the meeting,” he said.





“It is right to always reflect the truth and mislead the public. It is very unfortunate.”





He subsequently referred the matter to committee on ethics and privileges to investigate and report back to the house.





Jibrin risks getting suspended if found guilty by the committee.





He had just returned from suspension which he was handed in 2017 for 180 legislative days after he raised an alarm of the alleged padding of the 2016 budget.





A court had voided the suspension and ordered the house of reps to pay his outstanding allowances.