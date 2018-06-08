 FLASHBACK: Full result of June 12 1993 election | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The number one topic in the polity at the moment is June 12, 1993 election, adjudged as freest and fairest in the history of the country.


The issue of the election regained prominence following the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day by President Muhammadu Buhari and the posthumous GCFR award conferred on MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the election.

The election was between Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC) and Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) declared the results in only 14 states before the regime of former military president Ibrahim Babaginda annulled the exercise.

According to unofficial results, Tofa got a total of 5,952,087 (41.64%) of votes nationwide while Abiola, running on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), scored 8,341,309 (58.36%).

The total vote cast was 14,293,396. Abiola won 19 of the 30 states, leaving Tofa with 11 states.

STATENUMBER OF NRC VOTESPERCENTAGEOF VOTES FOR NRCNUMBER OF SDP VOTESPERCENTAGEOF VOTES FOR SDPTOTALVOTESWINNER
Abuja (FCT)*18,31347.8419,96852.16256,500ABIOLA
Abia*151,22758.96105,27341.04334,490TOFA
Adamawa167,23954.28140,87545.72414,129TOFA
Akwa Ibom*199,34248.14214,78751.86371,288ABIOLA
Anambra*159,25842.89212,02457.11847,274ABIOLA
Bauchi524,83660.73339,33939.27406,132TOFA
Benue186,30243.06246,83056.94282,180ABIOLA
Borno*128,68445.60153,49654.40342,755ABIOLA
Cross River153,45244.77189,30355.23472,278ABIOLA
Delta145,00130.70327,27769.30308,979ABIOLA
Edo*103,57233.52205,40766.48427,190ABIOLA
Enugu284,05051.91263,10148.09349,902TOFA
Imo195,83655.14159,35044.86228,388TOFA
Jigawa89,83639.33138,55260.67726,573ABIOLA
Kaduna*356,86047.80389,71352.20324,428ABIOLA
Kano*154,80947.72169,61952.28442,176ABIOLA
Katsina271,07761.30171,16238.70286,974TOFA
Kebbi144,80867.3470,21932.66488,492TOFA
Kogi*265,73254.40222,76045.60352,479TOFA
Kwara80,20922.78272,27077.241,033,397ABIOLA
Lagos149,43214.46883,86585.54357,787ABIOLA
Niger*221,43761.90136,35038.10484,971TOFA
Ogun*59,24612.22425,72587.78964,018ABIOLA
Ondo162,99415.58883,02484.42437,334ABIOLA
Osun72,06816.48365,26683.52641,799ABIOLA
Oyo*105,78816.48536,01183.52676,959ABIOLA
Plateau*259,39438.32417,56561.681,026,824ABIOLA
Rivers640,97363.37370,57836.63469,986TOFA
Sokoto372,25079.2197,72620.79469,986TOFA
Taraba64,00138.58101,88761.42176,054ABIOLA
Yobe64,06138.4111,88763.5938,281ABIOLA

*States in which results were released. The results were released in 14 states only.

Source: Nigerian History Channels

