The number one topic in the polity at the moment is June 12, 1993 election, adjudged as freest and fairest in the history of the country.
The issue of the election regained prominence following the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day by President Muhammadu Buhari and the posthumous GCFR award conferred on MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the election.
The election was between Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC) and Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
The National Electoral Commission (NEC) declared the results in only 14 states before the regime of former military president Ibrahim Babaginda annulled the exercise.
According to unofficial results, Tofa got a total of 5,952,087 (41.64%) of votes nationwide while Abiola, running on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), scored 8,341,309 (58.36%).
The total vote cast was 14,293,396. Abiola won 19 of the 30 states, leaving Tofa with 11 states.
|STATE
|NUMBER OF NRC VOTES
|PERCENTAGEOF VOTES FOR NRC
|NUMBER OF SDP VOTES
|PERCENTAGEOF VOTES FOR SDP
|TOTALVOTES
|WINNER
|Abuja (FCT)*
|18,313
|47.84
|19,968
|52.16
|256,500
|ABIOLA
|Abia*
|151,227
|58.96
|105,273
|41.04
|334,490
|TOFA
|Adamawa
|167,239
|54.28
|140,875
|45.72
|414,129
|TOFA
|Akwa Ibom*
|199,342
|48.14
|214,787
|51.86
|371,288
|ABIOLA
|Anambra*
|159,258
|42.89
|212,024
|57.11
|847,274
|ABIOLA
|Bauchi
|524,836
|60.73
|339,339
|39.27
|406,132
|TOFA
|Benue
|186,302
|43.06
|246,830
|56.94
|282,180
|ABIOLA
|Borno*
|128,684
|45.60
|153,496
|54.40
|342,755
|ABIOLA
|Cross River
|153,452
|44.77
|189,303
|55.23
|472,278
|ABIOLA
|Delta
|145,001
|30.70
|327,277
|69.30
|308,979
|ABIOLA
|Edo*
|103,572
|33.52
|205,407
|66.48
|427,190
|ABIOLA
|Enugu
|284,050
|51.91
|263,101
|48.09
|349,902
|TOFA
|Imo
|195,836
|55.14
|159,350
|44.86
|228,388
|TOFA
|Jigawa
|89,836
|39.33
|138,552
|60.67
|726,573
|ABIOLA
|Kaduna*
|356,860
|47.80
|389,713
|52.20
|324,428
|ABIOLA
|Kano*
|154,809
|47.72
|169,619
|52.28
|442,176
|ABIOLA
|Katsina
|271,077
|61.30
|171,162
|38.70
|286,974
|TOFA
|Kebbi
|144,808
|67.34
|70,219
|32.66
|488,492
|TOFA
|Kogi*
|265,732
|54.40
|222,760
|45.60
|352,479
|TOFA
|Kwara
|80,209
|22.78
|272,270
|77.24
|1,033,397
|ABIOLA
|Lagos
|149,432
|14.46
|883,865
|85.54
|357,787
|ABIOLA
|Niger*
|221,437
|61.90
|136,350
|38.10
|484,971
|TOFA
|Ogun*
|59,246
|12.22
|425,725
|87.78
|964,018
|ABIOLA
|Ondo
|162,994
|15.58
|883,024
|84.42
|437,334
|ABIOLA
|Osun
|72,068
|16.48
|365,266
|83.52
|641,799
|ABIOLA
|Oyo*
|105,788
|16.48
|536,011
|83.52
|676,959
|ABIOLA
|Plateau*
|259,394
|38.32
|417,565
|61.68
|1,026,824
|ABIOLA
|Rivers
|640,973
|63.37
|370,578
|36.63
|469,986
|TOFA
|Sokoto
|372,250
|79.21
|97,726
|20.79
|469,986
|TOFA
|Taraba
|64,001
|38.58
|101,887
|61.42
|176,054
|ABIOLA
|Yobe
|64,061
|38.41
|11,887
|63.59
|38,281
|ABIOLA
*States in which results were released. The results were released in 14 states only.
Source: Nigerian History Channels
