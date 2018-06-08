The number one topic in the polity at the moment is June 12, 1993 election, adjudged as freest and fairest in the history of the country.





The issue of the election regained prominence following the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day by President Muhammadu Buhari and the posthumous GCFR award conferred on MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the election.





The election was between Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC) and Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).





The National Electoral Commission (NEC) declared the results in only 14 states before the regime of former military president Ibrahim Babaginda annulled the exercise.





According to unofficial results, Tofa got a total of 5,952,087 (41.64%) of votes nationwide while Abiola, running on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), scored 8,341,309 (58.36%).





The total vote cast was 14,293,396. Abiola won 19 of the 30 states, leaving Tofa with 11 states.

STATE NUMBER OF NRC VOTES PERCENTAGEOF VOTES FOR NRC NUMBER OF SDP VOTES PERCENTAGEOF VOTES FOR SDP TOTALVOTES WINNER Abuja (FCT)* 18,313 47.84 19,968 52.16 256,500 ABIOLA Abia* 151,227 58.96 105,273 41.04 334,490 TOFA Adamawa 167,239 54.28 140,875 45.72 414,129 TOFA Akwa Ibom* 199,342 48.14 214,787 51.86 371,288 ABIOLA Anambra* 159,258 42.89 212,024 57.11 847,274 ABIOLA Bauchi 524,836 60.73 339,339 39.27 406,132 TOFA Benue 186,302 43.06 246,830 56.94 282,180 ABIOLA Borno* 128,684 45.60 153,496 54.40 342,755 ABIOLA Cross River 153,452 44.77 189,303 55.23 472,278 ABIOLA Delta 145,001 30.70 327,277 69.30 308,979 ABIOLA Edo* 103,572 33.52 205,407 66.48 427,190 ABIOLA Enugu 284,050 51.91 263,101 48.09 349,902 TOFA Imo 195,836 55.14 159,350 44.86 228,388 TOFA Jigawa 89,836 39.33 138,552 60.67 726,573 ABIOLA Kaduna* 356,860 47.80 389,713 52.20 324,428 ABIOLA Kano* 154,809 47.72 169,619 52.28 442,176 ABIOLA Katsina 271,077 61.30 171,162 38.70 286,974 TOFA Kebbi 144,808 67.34 70,219 32.66 488,492 TOFA Kogi* 265,732 54.40 222,760 45.60 352,479 TOFA Kwara 80,209 22.78 272,270 77.24 1,033,397 ABIOLA Lagos 149,432 14.46 883,865 85.54 357,787 ABIOLA Niger* 221,437 61.90 136,350 38.10 484,971 TOFA Ogun* 59,246 12.22 425,725 87.78 964,018 ABIOLA Ondo 162,994 15.58 883,024 84.42 437,334 ABIOLA Osun 72,068 16.48 365,266 83.52 641,799 ABIOLA Oyo* 105,788 16.48 536,011 83.52 676,959 ABIOLA Plateau* 259,394 38.32 417,565 61.68 1,026,824 ABIOLA Rivers 640,973 63.37 370,578 36.63 469,986 TOFA Sokoto 372,250 79.21 97,726 20.79 469,986 TOFA Taraba 64,001 38.58 101,887 61.42 176,054 ABIOLA Yobe 64,061 38.41 11,887 63.59 38,281 ABIOLA