Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has warned Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka against fighting Olusegun Obasanjo.





Professor Soyinka had on Friday in Abuja said he will expose the atrocities of Obasanjo to Nigerians on July 3.





According to him, the country cannot continue to recycle old corrupt and geriatrics.





Omokri in reaction to Soyinka’s statement urged him to fight for Nigeria rather than fight against the ex-president.





According to him, a fight against Obasanjo is futile.





On his Twitter page, Omokri wrote “Dear Professor Wole Soyinka, Rather than fight Obasanjo, fight for Nigeria. Obasanjo has achieved all he wanted to achieve in life.





“Fighting Obasanjo is futile. God made it possible for this man who did not plan a coup to be Head of State and then return from prison to be President!”