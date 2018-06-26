Police chief Ibrahim Idris has ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations to relocate to Plateau State where gunmen killed scores at the weekend.The Inspector-General of Police also deployed two helicopters, five Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and personnel of various units to the affected communities.Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, ordered the deployment of Special Forces while Combat Helicopters from the Nigerian Air Force headed for the state to restore peace and orderliness.A statement signed by the Director of Defence Information, Brig Gen John Agim said: “The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin has authorized the deployment of additional Special Forces to Plateau State to beef up the strength of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).“The additional troops which arrived Jos, capital of Plateau State on Monday were received and briefed by the Commander OPSH, Major General AM Atolagbe on their new assignment.The NAF Spokesperson AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya said : “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has today, 25 June 2018, deployed an Mi-35P combat helicopter and an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to Plateau State in support of efforts aimed at quelling the crisis that recently erupted in the State and restoring normalcy.”Force Spokesman Jimoh Moshood, in a statement said:“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris has promptly deployed since on 24th June, 2018 the Police Special Intervention Force to Plateau State to Restore Lasting Peace in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Jos South LGA and other flash points in the state.“The intervention is to put an end to the crisis. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations is being relocated on the directive of the IGP to Jos, Plateau State to coordinate and supervise the operations on the ground.”