FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura and the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) believe Super Eagles made the continent proud despite their World Cup ouster.A 2-1 loss to Argentina in the last group D game at Saint Petersburg stadium sent the team to a third place finish with three points…”behind their South American counterparts with four points.Lionel Messi’s captained side will join group leaders Croatia with nine points in the knockout stages as eagles bow out of the World Cup.On her Twitter handle, @fatma_Samoura urged the team to hold its head high.“To the Nigerian side be proud, be strong, hold your heads high! You have not only lifted the spirits of your country but made it very proud of you,” she tweeted.CAF also on its official Twitter page added that the team made them proud.“Hard Luck Super Eagles, You did a great job and really made us proud. Celebrate Africa,” CAF said.With Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia out of the World Cup, Senegal, the only African nation left, will take on Columbia in their last group H game on Thursday.