Former Publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Prince Dayo Adeyeye on Sunday, described the decision of the Ekiti Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose to employ 2000 applicants before the end of his tenure as a scam.Adeyeye, in a signed statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti, warned prospective jobs seekers to beware of the governor’s antics.NAN reports that the tenure of Governor Fayose will expire on October 16 when the new governor to be elected in the July 14 gubernatorial election would be sworn-in.Adeyeye, defected to the All Progressives Congress, (APC) shortly after he lost the PDP primary to the incumbent Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, who emerged as the candidate of the party.Adeyeye, who was also a former Minister of State for Works, queries why the governor was just waking up to the facts that hundreds of youths in the state need jobs.“Few weeks after his inauguration as the state governor, he instructed the unemployed youths in the state to submit their curriculum vitae for jobs that he promised to create for them.“Over ten thousand youths in the state paid the sum of one thousand naira each, to collect the forms for the jobs, but unfortunately, up till now, he has not employed one single youth in the state, “he said.He assured the youths that nothing would come out of the exercise, which he is only using as political gimmicks to trick the people of the state into voting for his ordained candidate.“I wonder how a state governor, who has not paid the state workers for over seven months, owing pensioners months of gratuity and local government workers as well, is going to fund the employment of two thousand fresh employees.“Here is somebody, who sacked all that were employed by the Dr Kayode Fayemi administration that now wants to employ 2000 workers.“Workers and the youths should know that he is only deceiving them and does not have their interest at heart. The people cannot be deceived because an average Ekiti worker is more educated and enlightened than he is , ” he said(NAN)