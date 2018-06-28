The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed speculations that Governor Ayo Fayose was favoured during the Ekiti primary that produced his deputy Prof. Kolapo Olusola as candidate for the governorship election.





PDP Deputy National Secretary, Emmanuel Agboh, said this in Abuja on Wednesday in a meeting with the party’s aspirants for the Osun gubernatorial poll.





His words: “We urge all of you to engage in meaningful discussion and if you are unable to harmonize, the leadership of the party will not fail in organizing a free and fair primary election, just as we did in Ekiti State.





“When we were going to Ekiti, maybe because we have a sitting governor, people thought we will bend the rules, but we stood our grounds and organised the best primary election in recent time.





“To us at the PDP, the definition of leadership in its context was sincerity of purpose, candidates that play by the roles.





“We are not going to organize a primary for or against an individual, we are going to do it because that is the needful that we must do to win Osun state.





“This is a golden opportunity for you all, that instead of about 300,000 members of PDP in Osun state to decide who becomes the party’s candidate, 11 of you should go and decide who will carry the party’s flag at the election.





“We are sure that from the 11 of you here today one of you is the next governor of Osun state,” he added.





Agboh also urged the aspirants to respect the party’s decision by accepting the outcome of the primaries and work as a team for the success of the party in Osun and 2019 general elections.





“By the time any of you emerges as party’s candidate, we expect that all the other tents be collapsed and everyone should accept the result in good faith.





“In other words, collapse all your individual campaign structure into the party structure.





“We are not only ready to win Osun State we are also ready to rescue Nigerians from the challenges this government has imposed on them.





“We want all of you to support the party to rescue Nigeria in February next year,” he added.