Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has spoken on the honour bestowed on Moshood Abiola by Presient Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday as GCFR as well as the declaration of June 12 as the new Democracy Day.

Buhari had in a press release on Wednesday (), declared June 12 as the new Democracy Day.





He also announced that MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the annulled June 12 1993 election, will be posthumously awarded the highest honour in the land, GCFR.





Mixed reactions have continued to trail the decision to change Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12. Some Nigerians have questioned Buhari’s motive and the timing, citing the declaration as an appeal to the South-West ahead of next year’s elections.





However, Fayose reacting to the new development took to his Twitter page, noting that the greatest honour by Buhari would be to conduct free and fair elections even as he commended him.





“MKO Abiola is worthy to be honoured and we in Ekiti honoured him with a public holiday on June 12, 2017, we will do it again this year.





“However, the greatest honour anyone can bestow on MKO Abiola is total respect for the rule of law and conduct of free, fair & credible elections,” Fayose wrote.