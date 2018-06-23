Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has spoken on the July 14 governorship election and the roles of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu.





The governor dismissed the influence of Buhari in the election, saying he is not the one who feeds the people of Ekiti.





He also attacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kayode Fayemi, saying he did nothing for the state as a federal minister.





Fayose, in excerpts of an interview released by his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, on Saturday said: “I am known for one thing in this state and will forever be remembered for it.





“I am a man of my word; I want to be remembered like Awolowo and others who have paid their dues. I employed about 6000/7000 during my first tenure. The people are celebrating my courage, my simplicity, my being accessible.





“What opportunities has Fayemi’s being minister brought upon Ekiti in four years? How many people has he used his influence to employ?





“Do we buy bread with Buhari’s name here? If Fayemi understood what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said about him during their campaign, he would realise the game is up for him. How has Fayemi benefitted Ekiti?





“The little we had is what I have used in turning Ekiti around, what can Fayemi point to as his project in Ikere?





“The Mugbagba area of Ado-Ekiti that we beautified is being littered with sacrifices from Fayemi and his people, what did he do in Ado? If anyone is coming out to criticise the good work we have done here, it should not be Fayemi because he has no record here. Non of my aides should dignify them with any response anymore.





“Pet-Tim/Onala, Bawa/Police headquarters, Awedele/Bank Road beautification and so on are my handiwork.





“If not that Fayemi is shameless, he would have kept quiet. Can you imagine a former governor saying our teachers came first in NECO because they bought questions from the exam authorities.





“All your strategies at pre-loading and ballot stuffing have been exposed. I have most of your plans here on my phone, as God liveth, you will fail woefully. The last of you will be 14/15 July, 2018. You have forgotten that the power of the people is greater than those in power.





“Instead of telling people what you will do, you are busy destroying the reputation of our teachers. You will fail!





“Since I took over in October, 2014, there was no single political killing until Fayemi came to seek a second term. Kolapo Olusola is already the governor because God has ordained him.





“Ideally when you want to employ people, you do an estimate of the numbers to be employed. When we got to the field, we discovered the number was huge. I am saying again that I will supervise the submission and other process very strictly. When APC was in power, people paid for form. I am telling you that within the next 10 days, I will send you transport fare to easy the process.





“Another set of forms will be sent to the LG where your name, serial number and account number will be filled. Keep the original and submit the photocopy. The crowd I saw coming out for the form shows the people needs credible hands to better their lives.





“I am the governor of Ekiti State, I don’t know Obama and I won’t come here to deceive you. I call on Ekiti people to weigh our performance and be the judge. I heard they have started roaming the palace to name 3 projects they want, I dare ask them, “what did they do when they were there”?





“Nobody from Ekiti South is supposed to vote against a Southern candidate, doing that will mean selling your right perpetually.





“We have provided a platform by presenting Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka, a man with immense wisdom to be the face of the South agenda.





“All politicians that intend to get to Oke Aye by stepping on the blood of Ekiti people will fail IJN.





“Some teachers are retiring and we won’t say because there is no money we are not going to recruit.





“Fayemi took #35b commercial loan in addition to N25bn bond. If not because those loans were restructured, we would have been paying over N2bn per month. Ko si eni to npa owo Oku pamo, workers brought the idea of employment into critical sectors and I bought into it. We believe God that our economy will improve such that we’ll be able to pay workers.”