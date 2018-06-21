Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation minister, on Thursday revealed what the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo must learn from Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi Christian girl who is still in the captivity of Boko Haram insurgents.





Fani-Kayode claimed that while Sharibu has guts and character, Osinbajo does not, harping on the need for the Vice President to learn from her.





In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftian insisted that the Christian girl still in Boko Haram captivity loves God but Osinbajo “does not”.





He insisted that Sharibu stands for Jesus Christ but Osinbajo allegedly does not.





Fani-Kayode tweeted, “@ProfOsinbajo has much to learn from the young lady called Leah Sharibu. She has guts but he does not. She has character but he does not.





“She loves God but he does not. She is a believer but he is not. She stands up for Jesus but he does not. She can die for her faith but he cannot.”