A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken a swipe at the Nigerian Senate over a statement urging President Muhammadu Buhari to tolerate lawmakers as his children.





Recall that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday, urged President Buhari to tolerate members of the National Assembly and see them as his children.





He said this when a delegation of lawmakers paid Sallah homage to Buhari at the Aso Presidential Villa.





Represented by the Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Na’Allah, Saraki said since the return to democracy in 1999, no president has received support from the National Assembly like Buhari.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode slammed the senators over what they told Buhari, stressing that they should act as checks and balances to the government, not as ‘houseboys’.





He described the statement by Senator Na’allah as a shameless act.





The former minister tweeted, “Tolerate us (Senate) as your children”- Sen. Ibn Na’Allah to Buhari.





“When a Senator reduces and debases himself to this level of shameless, groveling subservience it is pitiful.





“Senators are meant to act as a check and balance to the Pres. and not behave like his houseboys.”



