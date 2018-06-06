Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister has reacted to the threat by the National Assembly to commence impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari.





Recall that the National Assembly at a joint session, on Tuesday, threatened to invoke its powers against the President, if nothing was done to end the ongoing harassment and humiliation of perceived political opponents by the police.





Lawmakers also said President Buhari must be held accountable for the actions of his appointees and must ensure a strict adherence to the rule of law.





However, reacting, Fani Kayode writing on his Twitter Page said the National Assembly’s ultimatum to Buhari is coming too late.





He also criticized NASS for disclosing their intentions.





Fani wrote, ”The ultimatum given to @MBuhari by the NASS is too little, too late. You do not warn a snake before you crush its head. You simply take your aim and strike it with one powerful and lethal blow.





”@MBuhari has committed many impeachable offences. Stop playing games! Impeach him NOW!”