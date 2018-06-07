Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of June 12 as Democracy day.





Buhari in a press release , also announced that MKO Abiola, winner of the annulled election, will be posthumously awarded the highest honour in the land, GCFR.





In various reactions, some Nigerians wondered if the change meant the President would not hand over on May 29, 2019.





Others felt Buhari was trying to appeal to the South West, ahead of next year’s elections.





However, Fani Kayode on his Twitter page commended Buhari, describing the new date as great news.





He wrote “I commend @MBuhari for announcing June 12th as our new Democracy Day.





“This is long overdue and I am pleasantly surprised. I also commend him for honoring Chief MKO Abiola, the winner of the June 12th 1993 presidential election, with the posthumous award of GCON. This is great news!”