Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on Wednesday had a meeting with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.





Fani-Kayode met with Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta.





The former minister revealed this on his Twitter page even as he described the ex-president as a father and leader to him.





He, however, did not disclose the reason for the meeting.





Fani Kayode tweeted, “It was an honor and a privilege to spend some quality time with President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta this morning.





“ A truly great man. He is and will always be my father and my leader!





Meanwhile, Obasanjo was absent at the Tuesday’s Special National Honours Investiture of Chief MKO Abiola over claims that he was scheduled to attend a book launch outside the country even before the award investiture of MKO Abiola and others were announced by the federal government.





Abiola was awarded GCFR, the highest title in the land, while Alhaji Baba Gana Kingibe and Chief Gani Fawehinmi were awarded GCON.