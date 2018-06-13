The family of Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke has said they are suspicious that the Osun State Government led by Governor Ruaf Aregbesola is planning to cover the truth behind the death of the late politician.A younger brother of the late senator, Dr. Deji Adeleke, said this in his address read by a member of the family, Mr. Dele Adeleke, at a press conference addressed at the residence of the late politician in Ede on Wednesday.Adeleke, who was the first governor of Osun State died on April 23, 2017, and there were rumours that he was poisoned at a social function he attended a day before his death because of his governorship ambition.The death sparked spontaneous riots and the governor set up a coroner’s inquest to probe the cause of the death. The Consultant Pathologist, Dr. Taiwo Sholaja as well as the Chief Medical Director of the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, told the coroner that Adeleke died of drug overdose.The coroner, who is a magistrate, Mr. Olusegun Ayilara, recommended the nurse, Mr. Alfred Aderibigbe, who treated the late politician, for prosecution for alleged murder and he was remanded in prison custody upon his arraignment last Friday.The family at the press conference stated that they were not the one behind the prosecution of the suspect and faulted the governor for suddenly realising that Aderibigbe must be prosecuted some months to the governorship poll in the state.Dele, who spoke on behalf of the family described the prosecution as an attempt to further politicise the death.Dele said despite that the family asked the hospital to carry out an autopsy on the body of the late Senator, they had not got a report of the autopsy and coroner’s inquest report.