The managers of Nigerian artiste, Falz, has reacted to an ultimatum given to the singer by an Islamic group, MURIC to take down his ‘This is Nigeria’ video or face actions from them.

The Islamic group, Muslims Rights Concern, MURIC, yesterday released a statement ordering Falz to take down the video which, according to them, ridicules their religion because some girls were seen in the footage wearing hijab and dancing shaku shaku.





However, in a tweet, Falz’s management said the video won’t be taken down. They urged the group to head to court to address their grievances and that they are ready to meet them there.





“We have nothing to say. We are not withdrawing the video neither are we commenting on their claims. If they (MURIC) have any grievance they can head to court and we will meet them,”