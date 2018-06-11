A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights activist, Femi Falana SAN, has asked former president Olusegun Obasanjo not to be worried about being probed by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.





Falana said this on Channels TV, while reacting to the recent allegation by the former president against the Federal Government.





Obasanjo had alleged in a statement on Friday that the Buhari-led government was trying to frame him up so as to be prosecuted and detained.





He had also alleged that the security of his life cannot be guaranteed as his name was on a security watch list.





In reaction, the Minister of information, Lai Mohammed said the Buhari administration will not be distracted by “frivolous allegations from any quarter, especially those cleverly choreographed to divert attention from a widely-acclaimed presidential proclamation and to shore up support for a waning and egotistical cause.”





However, Falana assured the former president to remain calm as the human rights community would ensure he gets justice if persecuted.





He stressed that the human rights community would ensure that Obasanjo’s rights are not violated within the ambit of the law.





“General Obasanjo has nothing to worry about, we will ensure that his rights are not violated.





“We are going to adopt the same attitude when he and the late General (Shehu) Yar’Adua and others were tried illegally and sentenced to death.”





“However, we cannot give such assurance if there are grounds to arrest the former president to account for his own actions as in the case of economic and financial crimes, there is no way we can prevent the government from carrying out its investigation,” Falana said.