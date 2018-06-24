Ahmed Musa celebrating his second goal against Iceland

Friday’s victory of the Super Eagles over Iceland turned sour for residents of Enerhen, a suburb of Uvwie, Delta State after a 60 year-old football fan slumped and lost consciousness while celebrating the team’s second goal.Emmanuel Emogware had joined other football fans at a barbing saloon on Omoru Street, Sedeco area of Enerhen to watch the match on television, and they all seemed to be enjoying it until the 75th minute when Ahmed Musa scored the second goal.It was gathered that like other Nigerians watching the match, Emogware jumped up for joy as the ball hit the back of the net.Eye witnesses said he subsequently fell to the ground and efforts to revive him failed.He was immediately rushed to a hospital but was reportedly rejected by the doctors there. .He was then taken to several other hospitals where the doctors refused to take him and demanded money first.“At one of the hospitals the doctor there collected money for consultation, but later said they should take him somewhere else,” one witness said.“They tried several hospitals but doctors either refused to take him or demanded for money first. Someone suggested a hospital in Agbarho. But while rushing him there they were caught up in traffic around the DSC expressway.”Friends and relations of Emogware were still running around yesterday looking for money for his treatment.A source in the area told our reporter that the man who is popularly known as Papo, was a football lover and did not miss any of the matches.