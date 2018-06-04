The death has been announced of former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN), Chief (Mrs.) Olutoyin Olusola Olakunri.

Daily Sun reports that Olakunri slumped and died during a church service Sunday morning.





The deceased was the first female chartered accountant in sub-Saharan Africa and the second female President of ICAN.





Born on November 4, 1937, she attended primary school in Nigeria, and completed her secondary and tertiary education in the United Kingdom.





She was also the first female President of the Institute of Directors [IoD Nigeria], former member of the National Revenue Mobilization Allocation & Fiscal Policy Commission, Vision 20:2020 Committee, & Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Chief Olakunri was also a nominated member of the Constituent Assembly that generated the 1979 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Similarly, she was on the Finance Committee of the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), and for 8 years on the Board of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited.