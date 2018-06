The death has been announced of former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN), Chief (Mrs.) Olutoyin Olusola Olakunri.

Daily Sun reports that Olakunri slumped and died during a church service Sunday morning.





The deceased was the first female chartered accountant in sub-Saharan Africa and the second female President of ICAN.





Born on November 4, 1937, she attended primary school in Nigeria, and completed her secondary and tertiary education in the United Kingdom.