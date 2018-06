Former Adamawa State governor, Murtala Nyako, has lost his wife, Hajiya Zainab Murtala Nyako.

Zainab Nyako passed on at the Federal Medical Center Yola after a brief illness in the wee hours of Wednesday, at the age of 63.





She was reportedly rushed to FMC Yola after she collapsed on Tuesday at about 4:00pm and died at the hospital some hours later.





Nyako was survived by her husband, Murtala Nyako, six children, her aged mother as well as 10 grand children.