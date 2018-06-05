The Chief Press Secretary to Enugu State Governor, Mr. Uwakwe Abugu, is dead.A statement by the state government said Abugu died on Monday in India.The state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, visited late Abugu’s residence to condole with the family on Tuesday.The deceased was appointed the governor’s Chief Press Secretary in June 2015.Before his appointment, he was the South East Bureau Chief of New Telegraph Newspaper.