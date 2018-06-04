The re-elected Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has accused the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, and Special Assistant to President Muhammad Buhari on Justice Reform, Mrs. Juliet Nwangwu of allegedly using political thugs to disrupt the just-concluded APC congress in the state.Nwoye, who addressed newsmen in Enugu yesterday, said Onyeama also employed the services of the Department of State Services, DSS, personnel to supervise the alleged atrocities of the thugs, who allegedly invaded the venue of the state congress.He spoke against the backdrop of Saturday’s vandalisation of APC secretariat by some thugs, who reportedly carted away his personal effects.Nwoye, disclosed that apart from his personal effects, over 68 bags of rice belonging to women leaders, which were packed inside the secretariat, were allegedly stolen on Saturday by the leader of a faction of the party and his henchmen.He further said another group had, “on June 2, gained entrance into the party’s office after breaking into the secretariat, which was under lock and keys, to hold their illegal meeting.”He appealed to the Senate leadership and Director General of DSS to investigate the Minister and Enugu Command of his organisation, especially as his life was now under threat.APC in the state held its congress on May 19 at the indoor sports hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, following the disruption of state congress earlier on May 18.He, however, commended Enugu State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Danmallam, and Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Corps, NSCDC, over the professional manner they had been handling developments in the party in the state.