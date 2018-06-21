 Emre Can signs four-year deal with Juventus | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Emre Can signs four-year deal with Juventus

4:39 PM 0
A+ A-
German midfielder Emre Can has signed for Juventus on a four-year deal, the Turin club announced on Thursday.


The 24-year-old spent four years at Liverpool but will be a free agent on July 1 when his contract at the Merseyside club expires.

He completed his medical in Turin on Thursday.

Juventus have won seven straight Serie A titles.

Can rejected the offer of a new contract from beaten Champions League finalists Liverpool months ago amid speculation of his move to the Italian giants.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top