The 24-year-old spent four years at Liverpool but will be a free agent on July 1 when his contract at the Merseyside club expires.
He completed his medical in Turin on Thursday.
Juventus have won seven straight Serie A titles.
Can rejected the offer of a new contract from beaten Champions League finalists Liverpool months ago amid speculation of his move to the Italian giants.
