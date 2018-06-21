German midfielder Emre Can has signed for Juventus on a four-year deal, the Turin club announced on Thursday.The 24-year-old spent four years at Liverpool but will be a free agent on July 1 when his contract at the Merseyside club expires.He completed his medical in Turin on Thursday.Juventus have won seven straight Serie A titles.Can rejected the offer of a new contract from beaten Champions League finalists Liverpool months ago amid speculation of his move to the Italian giants.