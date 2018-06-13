The APC chieftain, equally commended the maturity and spirit of sportsmanship displayed by Fayemi’s co-contestants, stressing that all these worked together for the party’s unity.
He was optimistic that victory would come the way of the party in the governorship election, adding that the PDP government led by Mr. Ayo Fayose has failed the people.
“Well, I won’t say that it is maturity displayed by the stakeholders and it also showed that democracy is growing and the people have to look at options. If someone is truly a democrat, that you lost in any contest did not mean that you had to run away or look for space outside your party”.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.