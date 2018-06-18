The party alleged that a team of FSARS had arrived the state from Lagos to arrest some PDP members including the Chairman of Oye Local Government, Mr. Sunday Alonge and PDP Chairman in Oye LGA, Mr. Sunday Ojo, on what it described as “trumped-up charges.”The party in a statement released yesterday by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jackson Adebayo, alleged that the FSARS men “who are armed to the teeth” paraded the nooks and crannies of Oye LGA in two vans in search of Alonge and Ojo.Adebayo claimed that Fayemi had alleged that the duo were involved in the destruction of his billboard in Oye town two weeks ago during the campaign visit of the PDP candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.The PDP spokesman said: “Fayemi and his party members became jittery and devastated seeing the overwhelming popularity of PDP in his local government area where he was defeated four years ago, hence his resolve to silence some PDP chieftains who he perceived would be mobilising to ensure he fails again.“Two white Hilux vans full of men of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad have started the manhunt for Hon Sunday Alonge and Mr Ojo Sunday since Tuesday while harassing other members of PDP shown them by Dr Fayemi’s agents who follow them around.“We have raised this alarm recently that out of desperation, the APC candidate will result to brigandage, blackmail and violence immediately he sees failure staring at him in the coming election.“We advise the Police especially those that might have been contacted by Dr Kayode Fayemi to always be wary of any report he and his party may be churning to them because he and his party are more comfortable with concocted lies, blackmail, propaganda and violence.“We want to equally say that the police should be very vigilant because APC have a culture of false accusations especially when they want to perpetrate same crimes, its APC that will raise alarm and go ahead to act the act.But, the Kayode Fayemi campaign Organisation denied the allegation, saying it’s not true.A statement by Wole Olujobi, Director of Media said: ”There is nothing like that. We don’t believe in intimidation. It is not part of our political culture in APC. What you are hearing from Fayose’s men is part of his propaganda stunts to have undeserved public sympathy through blackmail.You would have read an expose in a report of how Fayose planned to blackmail APC, Dr Kayode Fayemi and his wife. This is part of the scheme and so we are not surprised that Fayose is in his familiar terrain of reckless lies.But note that there are many of his supporters with criminal records that Fayose harbours in the Government House that ought to be arrested to face alleged murder and sundry charges. They are still in the Government House under his protection.There is no evidence that they have been arrested. If their imminent arrest is what is forcing this false alarm, we are not surprised because that is how Fayose operates.