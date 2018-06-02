The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has assured that his administration would transform the lives of the people and put an end to poverty in the state. Fayemi, who resigned as a minister on Wednesday stated this while addressing journalists at the Akure Airport on Friday.He was welcomed by party leaders from Ondo and Ekiti states with a large number of his supporters.He predicted victory for the party in the July 14 election, noting that the current government in Ekiti State has brought hardship on the people.His words, “I want to commend our people for their passion for excellence and determination to remove those who have brought our state to a state of comatose and I have no doubt in my mind, victory shall be ours. The time has come to remove poverty brought by the corrupt people in government today in Ekiti from the lives of our people and I pray God will perfect it for us.On his part, the Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who led other members of the state executive council to receive Fayemi noted that the party was poised to take over Ekiti from what he described as misrule of the PDP.Akeredolu said: “It means a lot to us, a lot to the party and the people of Ondo State. We always craved to have a brotherly neighbour. Every arm of APC in the state is committed to this Ekiti project and it is a task that must be done because we are determined to make sure we reclaim Ekiti and restore what has been lost.“Fayemi is not new in government. He has done it before and he is only coming to restore what he had been doing. A lot of things need to be done right and I believe Ekiti State people will support him.”Fayemi, whose flight touched down at the Akure airport at exactly 12:20pm en route Ado Ekiti was accompanied by his running mate, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, former aspirants in the party, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Ayo Arise and former PDP spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.The APC Chairman in Ekiti, Chief Jide Awe, his counterpart in Ondo, Engr Ade Adetimehin and other leaders of the party received him at the airport.