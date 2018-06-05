Fayemi declared that “the coming fire will consume Fayose up to the root” as the progressives are determined to take over power to give Ekiti people governance.He made the declaration on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti when he visited the leaders and members of the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM) who have just left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to join the APC.The PAAM group led by former Minister of State for Works and ex-PDP national spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, reiterated readiness to work for Fayemi’s victory at the poll.Adeyeye described Fayose as a “cancer that must be removed from the body of Ekiti” for the state to enjoy a new lease of life.Addressing the crowd of PAAM members that came from all the 16 local government areas, Fayemi said they are welcomed in the APC as they will not be treated as newcomers but bona fide party members who will enjoy full privileges.He described Adeyeye’s joining of the APC as “homecoming” recalling that the former minister served as the National Publicity Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and Afenifere.The APC flag bearer stressed that the task to rescue Ekiti from impunity and bad governance is a collective one adding that all hands must be on deck to defeat Fayose and his protégé, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.Fayemi said: “You know when the heat is turned on our friend, you know how he reacts. The coming fire will consume Fayose up to the root.“Now, Ekiti people have become butt of jokes as people use to ask Ekiti people that how did we get this mad dog and fraudster as the governor?“The coming battle is about Ekiti liberation; let us chase this mad dog away first. What I have seen here today shows that God is ready to set Ekiti free from bondage.“We will give everything it will take us and everything needed to achieve it, God will give us.“We will not use power but we will only use logistics; we don’t need power, we only need logistics and those logistics will make the election to be free, fair, credible and transparent.“Although he boasts in the open, Fayose is a coward; I only pity the innocent man who will be dumped at the end but we shall accommodate him back at his lecturing job in Ife after the election.”Fayemi also used the forum to allay the fears of teachers and civil servants that he was coming back for revenge. He promised better welfare package for all categories of workers if elected again.Adeyeye declared that Fayose will be politically buried on July 14 declaring the readiness of his political structure to work harder to achieve victory at the poll.He disclosed that members of his political family resolved to work with Fayemi rather than moving to another party because they saw APC as a realistic structure to rescue Ekiti from the suffering and hardship allegedly inflicted on the people by Fayose regime.Adeyeye said further: “We are serious with this election more than our people already in APC before we came and we are even more serious about this election than JKF.“Fayose will be buried politically in Ekiti State on July 14, we must uproot Fayose completely because we have been cutting is branches gradually all this while.“Fayose is a cancer in Ekiti State, we must remove him. Fayose don’t behave like a true Ekiti son because we are not thieves, we are not fraudsters and we are not extortioners.“Over twelve political parties came to me offering me their governorship tickets but I said this is not a small battle, we decided to join a strong platform to chase away the bull in the china’s shop and that was how we arrived at the choice of APC.“Fayemi is a man of integrity, he is well educated to the highest level, he is an illustrious son of Ekiti, he is urbane and approachable and we believe we can work with him.“He is reliable and he is a man we can work with, we decided to work with Fayemi because we believe he will perform well. We have discussed and we believe PAAM members will be treated well in APC.“In 2014, Fayose came here and begged and said he had changed. If you said Fayose was bad at that time, he is now worse and has become incorrigible.“But Fayemi is learned, civilized and belongs to the right place. In the coming election, it will be 16-0 against Fayose.”A patron of PAAM and former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Afolabi Ojuawo, urged party faithful to go back to their wards and local government areas to work for an APC victory.Ojuawo said Fayemi and Adeyeye are forming a formidable team for victory saying continuity agenda of Fayose is not in the interest of Ekiti.