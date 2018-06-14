Inspector-General (IG) Ibrahim Idris yesterday ordered massive deployment of policemen across the country, as part of measures to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitri celebration.According to the directive, police personnel are expected to be deployed to praying grounds, recreation centres, public places and other areas.A statement issued in Abuja by the Force spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood, reads: “The Inspector General of Police has directed Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in charge of zones and state commands nationwide to beef up security and ensure massive deployment of police personnel to all Eid praying grounds and other venues of celebration throughout the country, to prevent crime and ensure hitch-free celebration.“This operation will cover recreation centres, public places and critical infrastructure and public utilities.“Federal Highway patrol teams and anti-crime patrols have been deployed along major roads and highways throughout the country for the protection of public highways and major roads to ensure safety of travellers, commuters and other road users.”Moshood stated that the personnel are under strict instruction to be civil, polite and firm in carrying out their duties.Moshood said visibility patrols and surveillance, raiding of criminal hideouts and black spots, which are ongoing throughout the country, are aimed at removing criminal elements from the society.Also yesterday, Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Muhammadu, ordered the deployment of 45,000 personnel for the festival.He urged the state commandants to work in synergy with other sister agencies and urged the personnel to be civil and diplomatic in their approach to the populace.He said the personnel should be deployed to prayer grounds, shopping centres, malls, recreation centres, black spots and areas considered to be vulnerable to attack.According to a statement issued by the NSCDC spokesman, Emmanuel Okeh, the NSCDC boss said that hoodlums, vandals, terrorists and those with nefarious act targets festive periods to carry out their dastardly acts.