The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday arraigned the Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Babayo Garba Gamawa, and five others over an alleged N500m fraud.Gamawa was at some points Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Deputy Governor and Senator representing Bauchi North.Others arraigned along with him are Barrister Ibrahim Dandija, an SSG under ex-Governor Isa Yuguda for six years, Aliyu Jalam, Dahiru Madaki, Alhaji Sanusi Isa and Aminu Hamayo, who was at a time Commissioner for Finance and SSG.The case which first came up at the Federal High Court, Bauchi, was presided over by the Chief Judge, Justice Mohammed Shittu Abubabakar.Counsel for the EFCC, Barrister Abubakar Aliyu, who spoke to newsmen shortly after the court session said that the defendants were accused of laundering N500 million in 2015.Abubakar said that the EFCC was yet to establish any proof as to whether the money was from Dasuki’s arms deal or part of Diezani’s campaign funds.He said the PDP chieftain and the four others were given administrative bail pending the next sittingJustice Shittu adjourned the case until September 25, 2018.