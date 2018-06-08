Controversial rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has dropped a new song titled Letter To Obasanjo, where he called out the former President, saying he was the ‘problem of Nigeria’.In the song produced by Mr Lekki, Eedris accused Obasanjo of corruption and killing the people of Odi.Obasanjo and Eedris first had their face-off in 2004 when the rapper released a song titled Nigeria Jaga Jaga.Eedris has however vowed to release Nigeria Jaga Jaga (Part 2) in the coming weeks.In an interview with Linda Ikeji, he said, ‘Obasanjo served as a military president and also a civilian president. He had the opportunity to correct the wrongs. He was selfish and wanted third term by all means. His administration recorded too many killings and assassinations. He’s very selfish and wanted to rule Nigeria forever.”