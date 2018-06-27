The Department of State Services (DSS) has released Enyinnaya Abaribe, lawmaker representing Abia south senatorial district.

Uchenna Awom, Abaribe’s media aide, confirmed this in a statement issued on Tuesday night.





“About 6.32pm on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe walked into freedom after five days in the DSS gulag,” the statement read.





“Abaribe, who was granted administrative bail, was released to his lawyers led by Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, SAN.





“The collective calls and demand for his release have shown the great spirit of Nigerians for justice.”





Operatives of the secret police picked up the senator on Friday and searched his house hours later.





He was arrested for standing as a guarantor to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who is standing trial for alleged treason.





Kanu was granted bail in April but disappeared from the public in September when soldiers raided his residence in Abia state.





On Sunday, Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, demanded that the DSS either arraign the PDP lawmaker in court or grant him bail.





Earlier in the day, Abaribe appeared in court. He displayed a book with title: ‘Dirty Politics Deception, Distraction and Democracy’, written by Kathleen Jamieson, an American author.