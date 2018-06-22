Operatives of the Department of State Services on Friday night laid siege to the Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja, home of the Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia-South).The operatives arrived at the Zone E end of the estate and cordoned off the street around 5:45pm and were still there around 9pm when this report was filed.DSS operatives had earlier in the day arrested Abaribe at a popular hotel in the Maitama area of Abuja.‎A source told our correspondent that the operatives later raided the building after a search warrant was presented to Abaribe.The raid was still ongoing as of 9pm, according to the source.More details later.