Operatives of the Department of State Services on Friday night laid siege to the Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja, home of the Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia-South).
The operatives arrived at the Zone E end of the estate and cordoned off the street around 5:45pm and were still there around 9pm when this report was filed.
DSS operatives had earlier in the day arrested Abaribe at a popular hotel in the Maitama area of Abuja.
A source told our correspondent that the operatives later raided the building after a search warrant was presented to Abaribe.
The raid was still ongoing as of 9pm, according to the source.
More details later.
