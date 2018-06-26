



Men of the Department for State Security, DSS, has barred journalists from covering the arrival of former President Atiku Abubakar, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP 2019 Presidential aspirant at the Asaba International airport.Atiku who is visiting the State to consult Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his ambition, the head of DSS at the Airport whose identity was unknown at press time, said “we are under instruction not allow Journalists into the Airport to cover the arrival of Atiku.“All Journalists should go to Government House to wait; they gave us directive to bar journalists so that they cannot give a counter directive without letting us know.“If you guys don’t respect yourselves I will order my men to force you out”. He immediately ordered about five mobile policemen, three Civil Defense men and four DSS officials to push us out.”