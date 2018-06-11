A group, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, says the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day by President Muhammadu Buhari is a Greek gift.It, therefore, called on Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka; human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), and other notable persons invited to the investiture of MKO Abiola as GCFR to be wary of the tricks of a failing government ahead of the 2019 general elections.The CDNDC said in a statement by its Convener, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, that other Nigerians and global observers, would be watching to see how the politically sophisticated people of the South-West handle a “clearly contrived June 12 ceremony designed to serve as an elixir to a fading administration.”It added, “How did the President Buhari arrive at the decision to honour MKO Abiola, Gani Fawehinmi and a deserter, Babagana Kingibe, who betrayed Abiola, together in a list of three, without in equal manner acknowledges the sacrifice of Alfred Rewane, Bagauda Kaltho, Kudirat Abiola, Abraham Adesanya and even the NADECO ship that paddled the struggle?”The group said if Gani was alive today, he would have rejected the GCON award given the myriad problems the Buhari administration had failed to address.“And were he alive today, there was no way a Gani Fawehinmi would have accepted such a deceptive award when Leah Sharibu and other Chibok girls are still in captivity and the ethnic cleansing in the Middle Belt continues unabated,” the CDNDC added.