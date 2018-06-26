The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the All Progressives Congress, APC, led federal government ‎not to sack civil servants ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu disclosed the sacking plan last Saturday, during the party’s national convention in Abuja.





‎The PDP also described the planned sack as extremely wicked, reprehensible and unacceptable, saying the government ought not to sack workers that have a different ideology from that of the government.





“Nigerians were terrified when APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the party’s National Convention revealed the party’s plan to undertake a blanket victimization of federal civil servants and appointees perceived to favour or habour opinions different from those of the APC.





“Our investigation reveals that part of the plot, which is feared might even commence soon, is to frame up such public servants as fifth columnists as openly suggested by Asiwaju Tinubu and hang spurious allegations on them for political reasons.





“The PDP totally condemns this vicious scheme to victimize our federal workers or cause any one of them to suffer any hurt because of APC’s re-election quest. We insist that this desperation for power by the APC should not in any way, or under any guise whatsoever lead to the victimization of workers at any level across our country.





“Under our laws as a nation, Nigerian workers, like other citizens, have the right to opinion and choice of who to vote for at elections and nobody has the power to molest or threaten them in the exercise of such rights.





“It is on record that throughout the years of the PDP in government at the centre, no worker or public servant, at any level, was intimidated or coerced in any form for his or her political opinion or preferences.





“We know that the Buhari Presidency and the APC is jittery ahead of the elections but such burden should not be placed on the shoulders of our workers and we urge the workers to note those to hold responsible should any harm befall any of them.





“Finally, the PDP urges all Nigerians workers to be at alert, especially as the APC will use its agents to attempt to divide their ranks in furtherance of the plot,” the PDP said.