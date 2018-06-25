The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday told the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to perish the thought of deceiving Nigerians by changing their slogan from ‘CHANGE’ to ‘PROGRESS’.





The PDP described such thought as a direct insult on the intelligence of Nigerians and the worst form of deceit from a “failed” political party that had brought nothing but hunger, afflictions and daily bloodletting to the nation.

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbindinyan said this in a statement released to newsmen in Abuja.





In his words, “How can the APC think that by changing its slogan, Nigerians will suddenly forget that in the last three years of its administration, the nation has not witnessed the CHANGE it promised and that all the campaign promises upon which they rode to power have all turned out to be lies?





“Whereas under the APC misrule all aspects of our national life have witnessed unprecedented deterioration, its leaders are busy thinking of how to beguile Nigerians with a change of slogan instead of preparing their handover notes.





“It is a notorious fact that the APC has nothing to progress with unless they mean the perpetuation of their misrule, violation of human rights, de-marketing of our nation, wrecking of our economy, increased unemployment, instigating of disunity among the people as well as the acute hunger and poverty for which they have become synonymous.





“It is imperative to inform these APC leaders that the solution to the problems they have unleashed on our nation today does not lie in sloganeering.





“Rather, our nation requires a new leadership of qualitative Nigerians endowed with indepth knowledge in the areas of economy, security and good governance.





“We therefore urge Nigerians to shun this contrivance of another deceptive lexicon aimed to once again beguile our people, now that election is around the corner.”