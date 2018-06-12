Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has been described as the strongest rallying point for All Progressives Congress, APC, considering the fact that he remains the most consistent and highest donor of funds to the Buhari Campaign Organisation in Bauchi State.This assertion was made by the member representing Lere\Bula constituency in Bauchi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Aminu Tukur, in Bauchi.He pointed out that as the returning agent for President Buhari at the presidential convention of APC in December 2014, Dogara would not do anything to undermine the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari.Tukur said the President had, in the last three years, been making positive pronouncements on the personality, virtue and integrity of Dogara.His words: “It came to our knowledge that an unknown, clandestine group, suspected to be hired by a failing politician in Bauchi State is out to discredit the honour and integrity of the Speaker for no reason other than pecuniary, self-serving and parochial benefits.”