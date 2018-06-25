Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has charged the newly elected exco members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to ensure justice for both the weak and the strong in the party.





In a remark at the end of the party’s national convention in Abuja on Sunday, Dogara noted that “There are no challenges that defy solutions and if we search deeper we will definitely find solutions to all the challenges confronting us as a party and as a nation.”





He said for the APC to make progress and deliver on its promises, there must be unity which can only be achieved if there is justice in the party.





“The issue of justice which we know that Mr President stands on and he stands for the common man, and his strength has been the common man. It is therefore very important that the leadership of the newly elected executives create equal opportunities for the weak and the strong,” he said.





Dogara maintained that without conflict there cannot be progress but it is incumbent on leadership at all times to proffer solutions to challenges.





“I Charge you also to maintain the culture of democracy which is conflict, compromise, consensus and progress. Without conflict there can’t be progress.





“The escalation of constructive conflict is good for our progress and management of this conflict is what will lead to further progress in our party and the nation,” he said.





The Speaker stated that the APC under President Muhammadu Buhari has done a lot but there is more to be done for the “destiny of this great nation, because where we are going to is far superior than what we are going through.”