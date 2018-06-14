Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola has urged the family of late Isiaka Adeleke, a former lawmaker, not to interfere in justice in identifying the cause of his death.





Aregbesola urged the family to give the Judiciary the chance to do justice as the government has already set a coroner inquest investigating the circumstances surrounding Adeleke’s death.





This is in reaction to a statement released by Adeleke’s family accusing the state Government of trying to cover-up.





The Media Aide to the Governor, Sola Fasure, who spoke on behalf of his principal urged the family to respect the rule of law and allow the judiciary to do their job .





“What everybody wants is justice for the deceased and there is no better way to get justice than to allow the suspect to be prosecuted . The Government set up a coroner’s inquest and the coroner gave his report.





“The Government has been working on the report; the logical sequence is that those indicted by the coroner’s report are being prosecuted.









“I think we should have some respect for the Judiciary and court process so that we will not create anarchy in the society.





“We all want justice for the late Adeleke and I am sure that is what the family also wants.”