Dino Melaye, Kogi West Senator, has queried President Muhammadu Buhari over the killings across the country.





In a tweet, the controversial lawmaker called on Buhari to “act now,” stressing that the President must show the capacity to end the crisis.





Melaye maintained that the current killings indicated that there was no justification for the “trillions” of public funds spent on security.





He tweeted, “Mr. President, the killings in our country is no longer acceptable.





“NOW!!! you must show capacity if there is any. There is no justification for all the trillions of public money spent on security if people will continue to die with reckless abandon. PMB act NOW!!!!”





This is coming at a time suspected herdsmen killed 86 persons during an attack on Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.