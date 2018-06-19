The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has insisted that issues of June 12, 1993, presidential election remain unresolved, even as he declared that “corruption has become so bad that it is in every area of our national life.”Speaking at the formal launch of New Narrative newspaper in Lagos, he said: “Democracy is a free exchange of ideas and requires patience,” noting that the deeper issues of June 12 had remained unresolved.He said the issues concern the content and structure of the system “we are running as a country. We are refusing to deal with the difficult questions of how countries are formed and developed.“Contrary to what has become popular, diversity is an asset. But the critical question is how we manage it. We have become hostages to our environment.“We live in a very dysfunctional society, where we pretend that things are working.”‘We are in a hurry’Kukah noted that Nigerians were always in a hurry to achieve everything noting that “the challenge with us is that we have outsourced our responsibility.“The tendency of outsourcing our responsibility to God or external agents makes it possible for us to think about contentedness.”The Bishop called on journalists to follow the footsteps of Anthony Enahoro, Peter Enahoro, Samuel Ikoku, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo, who had clear idea of the type of a society the country needed.