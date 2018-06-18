The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to disclose how his campaign funds were raised for the 2015 election.





The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the call while speaking with newsmen over the weekend at Ogidi in Ijumu LGA of Kogi State.





Ologbondiyan said disclosure of details will prove to Nigerians Buhari’s sincerity in the ongoing fight against corruption.





He said PDP believed that the president was shielding alleged looters around him while he was on the other hand busy going after opposition forces in his fight against corruption.









Ologbondiyan added “Until the president is sincere enough to make a public disclosure of how his election funds in 2014 were raised and who contributed what, he lacks the moral grounds in corruption fight as he who comes to equity must come with clean hands.”