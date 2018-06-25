Dbanj and his late son

D’banj has lost his son and only child, one year old Daniel Oyebanjo.The little Daniel was said to have drown in the pool at the singer’s Ikoyi residence.According to multiple reports, Daniel Oyebanjo III, the son of Dbanj and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow, today (Sunday, June 24th, 2018), lost his life in an unfortunate incident.The 1-year old boy who turned one last May, is said to have died after drowning at Dbanj’s Ikoyi residence. His remains has been moved to a morgue at GRA, Ikeja.Colleagues and fans of the singer have been expressing their condolences. The singer himself has made a post on social media about the sad incident.Our hearts are with D'banj and his family at these troubling times, we pray that God gives you the fortitude to bear this loss.