Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja chapter of the Federal High Court has ordered Senator Enyinaya Abaribe and two others to produce leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in court on Tuesday, or risk jail terms.





Abaribe and two others guaranteed the bail of Nnamdi Kanu last year.





Justice Nyaku fixed the date after the court ordered the prosecution to serve the sureties with an earlier order of court demanding them to appear in court and explain the whereabouts of Kanu or show cause why they should not forfeit their bail bond.





Abaribe, Immanuel El-Shalom a Jewish Chief High Priest and a Chartered Accountant residing in Abuja, Tochukwu Uchendu, had on April 28, entered an undertaken to produce Kanu before the court to face his trial, and deposited a whooping sum of N100 million each.





Nnamdi Kanu, who is the first defendant, is facing four out of the five-count amended charge preferred against him and four others, whose trial have since been separated from that of Kanu.





Nyako had on April 25 released Kanu on bail after he had spent a year and seven months in detention.