Justice O. A. Obaseki-Osaghae of the National Industrial Court (NIC) has ordered the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to recall Mr Olu Ibirogba, its Bursar, who was sacked in July 2015 for exposing alleged corruption in the institution.She also awarded N20 million damages to Ibirogba for his unfair dismissal.This is besides the payment of all his salaries and entitlement since he was removed from his job.The money is to be paid within 21 days, or it will attract 10 per cent interest.The police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) are also to begin investigations into Ibirogba’s allegations against the administration of Dr Kudirat Ladipo, who was the Rector when the bursar was sacked in 2015.In the judgment, a copy of which our correspondent obtained yesterday, the judge chided YABATECH’s lawyer Omolola Satar for disrespecting the judicial process.Declaring Ibirogba’s sack null and void, she said it was “in gross violation of Section 17 (3) of the Federal Polytechnic Act, extant civil service rules and an affront to the judgement of this court”.Justice Obaseki-Osaghae said: “I find that there was a calculated and deliberate attempt by the defendants to subvert the cause and administration of justice. This is one of the instances the court must grant punitive costs to forestall a repeat of the contemptuous actions of the defendants.“Consequently, I award N20,000,000.00 as punitive damages jointly and severally against the defendants for the unjust termination of the claimant’s appointment and deliberate attempt by the defendants to subvert the cause of justice.”