Wife of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Dame Judith is currently involved in a controversy, following the drama she allegedly created at the Port Harcourt Airport, last Saturday.

The Minister’s wife and her entourage were accused of trying to stop an Abuja bound Air Peace Airline flight from taking-off at the airport.





It was reported that Mrs Amaechi and her entourage arrived late for boarding the Abuja bound flight but when the pilots insisted on going ahead without them, they attempted to stop the aircraft from taking off.





Premium Times reported that Mrs Amaechi’s entourage formed a human barricade to prevent the alleged fully boarded aircraft from taking off.





The report claimed that Mrs Amaechi’s armed security aides beat up two of the airline’s ground staff for not allowing their principal board the flight.





However, some eyewitnesses dismissed the allegations that the Minister’s wife alongside her entourage prevented the said aircraft from taking-off.





One of the eyewitnesses, who was on the aircraft at the time the incident occurred, described the alleged report of Mrs Amaechi’s maltreatment of the airline’s official as false.





The eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Sam said the staff of the airline deliberately shut the door, “abruptly apparently to embarrass the wife of the Minister of Transportation, Dame Judith Amaechi who arrived the airport early for the flight.”





According to Sam, “ I was already inside the place when the wife of the Minister arrived the tarmac to board the plane with her entourage. The staff of the airline ordered the door of the aircraft to be shut ,although the Minister’s wife was seen walking towards the plane from the VIP lounge.





“Many of the passengers were shocked at the behaviour of the airline official and pleaded with the pilot. He insisted and left the tarmac back to their office. However, the Minister’s wife politely turned back when the pilot refused to open the aircraft.





“I did not see any security aide trying to stop the plane from leaving. None of them came to the tarmac. She only came in company of four or five other women travelling with her, not thirteen persons. The story being peddled around is nowhere near what we saw,” he said.