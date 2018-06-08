Anthony Bourdain, a chef, storyteller, and writer, has committed suicide.Bourdain, 61, was a presenter and host of ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ on CNN since 2013.According to the network, he committed suicide.The network reports that Bourdain’s close friend Eric Ripert, a French chef, found him unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning.“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CCN said in a statement on Friday.“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller.His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of his CNN series “Parts Unknown.”