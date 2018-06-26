The Social Democratic Party has accused the All Progressives Congress of stealing its slogan, ‘Progress’.The National Secretary of the SDP, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, said this during a press conference in Abuja on Monday.The SDP scribe said all political parties were mandated to inform the Independent National Electoral Commission of their slogan or motto at the point of registration.Gabam said SDP’s investigations revealed that only his party registered ‘progress’ as its slogan.He, therefore, called on the APC to stop trying to confuse the electorate ahead of the 2019 general elections.Gabam said, “We kindly wish to bring to your attention the illegal adoption of our slogan of ‘progress’ in response to the chant of ‘APC’ at their recent convention in Abuja on June 22 and June 23, 2019, at the Eagle Square.“You may please refer to our records which show clearly that our constitution of 2010 amended in 2012 and registered with INEC prior to the advent of the APC contains our slogan in Article 5.“Also, in our recent NEC meeting of May 30, 2018, in which INEC was in attendance, it (INEC) upheld our slogan in Article 5 (5.1) of 2018 amended SDP constitution. It is, therefore, unacceptable that the APC is allowed to adopt our slogan with a long history of registration with INEC.”The party also called on INEC not to approve the adoption of its slogan by the APC in the interest of peace, justice and fairness and in order not to confuse the electorate.He said the SDP had reported the APC to the electoral body so that the issue would be clarified.“We have written to INEC to draw their attention to that. Whether it was intentional or a mistake, we feel that this thing should be documented officially for record purposes so that we will not be accused of not raising the issue.“A riding horse, which is the SDP logo, symbolises progress. A broom does not symbolise progress,” he added.Gabam also advised the ruling party to stop exploiting the June 12, 1993 saga for personal gain.He noted that it was on the platform of the SDP that the late Chief MKO Abiola rode to victory.The SDP scribe added, “They are also trying to exploit the sympathy (evoked) by June 12 where our hero, the late MKO Abiola, was honoured along with other personalities. They are trying to use the sentiment and the political sympathy to the advantage of the APC.”