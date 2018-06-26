Following the political crisis in Guinea Bissau, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered banks to disclose all existing accounts, including business interests or relations linked to the 19 persons which it said had been placed on targeted sanction.

The Central Bank in a circular yesterday, also urged banks to ensure that their subsidiaries conduct similar checks and render details of any suspicious transaction to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit immediately.





Those affected included: Braima Camara; Rui Dia De Sousa; Soares Sambu; Abel Da Silva Gomes;Manuel Nascimento Lopes; Eduardo Mamadu Balde;Maria Aurora Abissa Sana and Florentino Mendes Viegas.





Others are: Orlando Mende Viegas; Certorio Biote; Domingos Quade; Carlitos Barai; Domingos Malu; Antonio Sedja Man; Bacari Biai; Botche Cande; Herson Goudjabi Vaz; Victor Madinga and Fernando Vaz.





The circular was signed by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Mr. Kevin Amugo





It read: “The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government adopted a resolution in February 4, 2018 to impose targeted sanctions on 19 individuals identified to be obstructing the implementation of the Conakry Agreement aimed at resolving the political crisis in Guinea Bissau.





“The resolution was subsequently ratified by the Peace and Security Council (PSQ of the African Union and endorsed by the United Nations Security Council resolution 2402 (2013).”





“You are by this circular, required to report to the CBN within five working days, the existence of account (s) operated by the attached targeted individuals and their related interests.





“You are also required to ensure that your subsidiaries and associate companies conduct similar checks and render suspicious transaction reports to the NFIU, accordingly.





“A nil return would be required when no such account(s) exists.”